You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police release photo of man sought in business burglary

3700 San Dimas

Police are looking for this man who is a suspect in a business burglary in the 3700 block of San Dimas Street.

 Courtesy of BPD

Police are asking for the community's help in seeking a man who is suspected of burglarizing a business on May 19.

The burglary happened at 8:04 a.m. in the 3700 block of San Dimas Street, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. 

Police have released a photo of the suspect. He is described as a white man in his 30s, clean-shaven, wearing a black hat, black T-shirt and jeans. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3858.

Coronavirus Cases