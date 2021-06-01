Police release photo of man sought in business burglary

Police are asking for the community's help in seeking a man who is suspected of burglarizing a business on May 19.
The burglary happened at 8:04 a.m. in the 3700 block of San Dimas Street, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police have released a photo of the suspect. He is described as a white man in his 30s, clean-shaven, wearing a black hat, black T-shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at the Bakersfield Police Department at 326-3858.