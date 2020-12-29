The Bakersfield Police Department has released video footage from an officer-involved shooting that took place Nov. 30 on Truxtun Avenue near downtown Bakersfield.
The department also said the officers who shot at a man who allegedly stole a construction loader in the area were Sandeep Malhi and Kevin Shipton. Malhi is a six-year veteran with the agency while Shipton has been with the department for one year, BPD said in a news release.
Both officers remain on modified duty during BPD’s investigation into the shooting, the news release stated.
Police also said that the man was holding a dark colored phone charging pack that officers believed was a firearm. BPD previously said the item was a flashlight.
“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” BPD Chief of Police Greg Terry said in the news release. “We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”
Video of the incident can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/n_QAR1OweIc
The shooting occurred at 3:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Truxtun Avenue.
According to a previous BPD report, witnesses said the suspect stole a construction loader being used for roadwork and was driving around the area. He then got into a red Nissan pickup truck and began driving the vehicle slowly in the area.
Two officers approached the truck, which was stopped in the eastbound lane of Truxtun Avenue, BPD said.
The report said that officers, who were on the other side of the median, believed the suspect was armed with a gun and fired at the man. He was struck by gunfire, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, police said.
There was no immediate update provided Tuesday on the man's status.
Police said the man repeatedly made suicidal statements before being taken to the hospital.
The report said multiple witnesses to the incident believed the man had a gun.
Police also said a methamphetamine pipe was found in the truck.
The officers involved wore body cameras, the news release stated.