The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying an auto theft suspect.
Around 6 p.m. Feb. 15, a man was seen in in the 5600 Block of Sara Jane Street in possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect is described by police as a white man in his mid-30s, with blue-green eyes and reddish brown facial hair.
The vehicle was reported stolen Feb. 4 from the 8100 block of Rockhampton Drive and has been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identification in this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 431-6730.
Why is TBC giving a description of the victim? That makes no sense.
