The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary that occurred earlier this month.
According to a BPD news release, the incident took place Nov. 9 in the 1700 block of Fairview Road near S. H Street.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-to-late 30s. He has a medium build, facial tattoos and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 326-3592 or the BPD at 327-7111.