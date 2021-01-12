The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects in an alleged vehicle theft that occurred Nov. 30 in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.
BPD described the suspects as:
• White or Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, with a thin build and light complexion. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt, jeans and a black-and-red baseball hat. He has possible tattoos on his left arm/hand.
• White or Hispanic woman, between 20 and 30 years old, with a medium build and light complexion. She was wearing a blue shirt, black jacket and tan pants.
BPD asks anyone with information to call Detective Richardi at 326-3858.