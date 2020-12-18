The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a hit and run that led to a juvenile's death on Thursday evening on Ming Avenue just east of S. Chester Avenue.
According to a BPD news release, a motorist who was making a turn off of Ming Avenue hit a juvenile who was riding a mini-bike. Police said the motorist fled the scene.
Another driver traveling westbound on the road then accidentally collided with the juvenile who was in the road. The juvenile was taken to Kern Medical but was pronounced dead, the news release stated.
The second driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. DUI or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the second collision.
BPD described the first vehicle at a 2003-2007 black or silver Honda Accord.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.