The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged armed robbery that took place two weeks ago in east Bakersfield.
In a news release, police said the incident occurred Jan. 15 at about 3:56 p.m. in a parking lot located at 700 East California Ave.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30's, standing about 5-foot-6 and weighing about 190 pounds. He had short black hair and was wearing black sunglasses, a blue flannel hooded sweatshirt, tan polo style shirt, black pants, white shoes and was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.