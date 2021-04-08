Police looking for missing juvenile

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing juvenile at risk.
Michael Amezcua was last seen at 5307 Vista Del Mar Ave. on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., according to a news release from the BPD.
Police described Amezcua as a 16-year-old white male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey Yankees T-shirt, black pants and grey Nike shoes.
Amezcua is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away and has developmental challenges, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.