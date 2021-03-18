Police looking for missing 15-year-old

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing juvenile.
According to a news release from the department, Juan Jimenez was last seen on March 12 at 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tori Lorene Avenue.
Police described Jimenez as a 15-year-old Hispanic male, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 140 pounds with curly black hair, brown eyes and a small scar on the right side of his nose. Jimenez was wearing a black “Hollister” shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, the news release stated.
The department said Jimenez has no prior history of running away.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.