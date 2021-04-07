Police looking for alleged suspect in theft incident

Police are asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a theft from a vehicle incident that occurred last month in downtown Bakersfield.
The incident took place March 24 in the 1400 block of 19th Street, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old. The news release said he was of medium height and had a medium build, with black hair, a dark goatee and wearing a black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.