Police looking for alleged suspect in residential burglary

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in far northeast Bakersfield on March 4.
According to a BPD news release, the incident took place at 12:07 p.m. in the 5400 block Panorama Drive.
The news release described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a dark beard. He was wearing a red button-down shirt, pink pants and a black-and-white hat at the time of the incident, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Richardi at (661) 326-3858.