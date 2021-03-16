You have permission to edit this article.
Police looking for alleged suspect in residential burglary

5400 block Panorama Dr

Police said this man is a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred March 4 in northeast Bakersfield.

 Photo provided by the BPD

Bakersfield Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in far northeast Bakersfield on March 4.

According to a BPD news release, the incident took place at 12:07 p.m. in the 5400 block Panorama Drive.

The news release described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a dark beard. He was wearing a red button-down shirt, pink pants and a black-and-white hat at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Richardi at (661) 326-3858.

