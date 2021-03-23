Police looking for alleged suspect in commercial burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an alleged suspect in a commercial burglary that occurred Feb. 20.
According to a BPD news release, the incident took place in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a medium build and medium height. He had a mustache and long black hair, BPD said. He was wearing grey and plaid hooded sweatshirts, a brown leather jacket and dark jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer (661) 326-3592 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.