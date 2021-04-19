Police investigating suspected homicide at the Rosedale Inn

Bakersfield police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Sunday night at the Rosedale Inn, 2604 Buck Owens Boulevard.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at around 10:49 p.m. when an officer on patrol was flagged down regarding the shooting.
The news release stated that officers located a man suffering significant injuries from a gunshot wound. According to witnesses, the suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect shot the victim with a single round, police said.
The suspect and a woman then fled the parking lot in what police described as a 1999-2004 dark Ford Crown Victoria.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3533 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.