Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning near Highway 58 and P Street.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter Activation at around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Snyder Lane.
The BPD said about 25 rounds were fired during the incident and two men were taken to local hospitals by private means. One of them suffered minor injuries and the other suffered major injuries, the news release stated.
Police said the suspect was a man who’s race was unknown.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.