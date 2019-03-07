Bakersfield police are investigating a possible suicide at the address where the body of a newborn boy was found last week.
Police said Thursday the body of a man has been found inside a house in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue — the same residence where the remains of a baby were dug up by investigators in a backyard flower bed on Feb. 26.
Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said police received a call regarding the body just before 9 a.m. He said the coroner's office will later release the man's name.
Two people — Beant Kaur Dhillon and Jagsir Singh — were arrested last week in connection with the newborn's death. Dhillon, 43, is charged with murder and Singh, 47, with accessory to murder.
Dhillon remains in custody, but Singh bailed out.
Police said in court documents Dhillon's then-15-year-old daughter gave birth to a boy in November. Dhillon then took the newborn and drowned it, and Singh and another relative, Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, helped her cover up the crime, documents said.
Dhillon told police she killed the baby to prevent family shame, according to the documents.
Mann, 23, remains at large.
