Police investigating fatal vehicle crash in south Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road.
According to a news release from the department, the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m.
Police said a man suffered major injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately available.
The driver of the second vehicle, an adult male, and a passenger were both taken to a local hospital via ambulance with minor injuries, the news release stated.
Speed contributed to the crash, according to police. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors and the investigation is ongoing, the BPD said.
Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.