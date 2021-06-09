Police investigating fatal shooting at Hampton Inn

Bakersfield police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Wednesday morning at the Hampton Inn located at 1017 Oak Street.
Officers responded to the scene at 7:34 a.m. regarding a reported shooting, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Upon arrival they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man was not made immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Petris at (661) 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.