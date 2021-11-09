Police investigating deaths of married couple

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple.
Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Lotus Lane at about 9:15 p.m. Monday for a report about an unknown situation. A man and woman were found, both suffering from fatal gunshot injuries, according to a BPD news release.
No suspects have been arrested, the BPD added in the news release. The identities of the victims will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.