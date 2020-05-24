Bakersfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of V Street.
Police went to a ShotSpotter activation around 3:34 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso, BPD reported in a news release. The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at a hospital.
BPD reported that the man was involved in a physical altercation with one person before he was shot by someone else. Officers detained several people and seized the firearm that was used.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or the BPD at 327-7111.
