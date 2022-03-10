Police investigate after man, 26, recovered from city well

The Kern County coroner on Thursday identified a Bakersfield man found inside a well filled with water.
Jerome Crystian Jr., 26, was found Monday in the 5400 block of Demaret Avenue. The coroner has not released when and how Crystian died.
A third-party contractor who arrived to work on the well found the body, prompting the Bakersfield Fire Department to respond to the scene, said Battalion Chief Brian Bowman, a Bakersfield Fire Department spokesman.
California Water Service said in a statement issued Monday that the well had been offline since Nov. 15 for repairs and was not used to service customers.
The service added city wells within a one-mile radius will be temporarily discontinued, though there is no indication water elsewhere has been impacted.
“We will not resume operation of that particular well until absolutely safe to do so,” the statement said. “We are cooperating with the police on their investigation and will take any additional steps needed.”