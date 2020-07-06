An Inglewood man was arrested early Monday on suspicion of murder, rape, kidnapping and other crimes in connection with a missing 13-year-old Bakersfield girl and police are appealing to the public for any information on his recent visits to Bakersfield.
Armando Cruz, 24, of Inglewood, was identified as a suspect on Sunday in the disappearance of Patricia Alatorre, who went missing Wednesday night in south Bakersfield in the area of Hosking Avenue and Wible Road. Police are seeking additional charges against Cruz for contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense and destroying evidence, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
Cruz was arrested early Monday and is being held without bail in the Kern County Jail.
No further information was released. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ursery at 661-326-3871.
(1) comment
Did this degenerate Cruz also wanted to defund the police? Sick. My condolences to the family.
