Forty police dogs leaped, barked and sniffed their way through competitions to test their skills Saturday at the K-9 trials.
Officers and their dogs from all over Southern California and even parts of Mexico traveled to Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield to compete at the family-friendly event.
This is the fifth year the Bakersfield Police Department has held the K-9 trials, said Officer Brad Vaughn.
Families came to watch dogs compete, play with dogs from the Bakersfield SPCA and meet police officers.
The narcotics and explosives detection and article search portions of the K-9 trial took place Friday. This phase of the trial was not open to the public to maintain fairness during scoring.
The patrol phase of the K-9 trials held Saturday included an obstacle course-like test, which showcased their obedience and agility, and area searches, where the dogs tested their abilities to smell and locate a person inside a car — a daunting and difficult task for the dogs competing. Dogs were also tested on their ability to protect their trainer and search buildings.
Local K-9 officers, like BPD Officer Kristopher Jauch and his dog, Phoenix, participated in the trials. Phoenix, who has been with Jauch since 2018, jumped over fences, ran through tunnels and practiced restraint by ignoring distractions around the course.
Two men in bite suits, the body suits officers wear to protect themselves when training police dogs to attack, stood along the obstacle course. Some dogs were able to ignore them, but others weren't able to stop themselves from running toward the men and chomping down as they're trained to do.
"This is so silly, Mom," said Chrissy Marny, 7. Chrissy was sitting alongside her mom, Blythe, and brother, Michael, 4, and couldn't stop giggling as one of the competing dogs continued to bark at one of the men in bite suits.
Blythe Marny wanted to bring her kids to the K-9 trials to show that police officers are good and their dogs are there to help them keep people safe. It was their first time coming to watch the trials, Marny said.
"It's just such a good opportunity, and the kids have really loved it so far, and so have I," Marny said. "It's fun for them to see the dogs compete, even though they may not totally understand what (the dogs') jobs are when they're out on the streets."
"They really are so smart, and I bet they're great home pets, too, because they're so loyal and protective," Marny said.
Chrissy really liked one of the dogs that ran around the arena and barked. She thought the dogs "with the pointy ears" were the cutest, but she insisted that her Chihuahua mix at home, Lily, was cuter.
"I don't think she could do all the jumps, though," Chrissy said. "She's not as big as those (dogs)."
Chrissy was most excited about the dogs that were brought by the Bakersfield SPCA to the arena to hopefully find homes. The German shepherd puppy was her favorite, she said.
"He's gonna grow up to be like (these dogs), but I wish he (could) come home with us," Chrissy said.
