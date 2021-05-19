Police dog to be honored during procession, service Friday

The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a private memorial ceremony Friday for K-9 Jango, who was shot and later died during a police incident in April.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public can not attend. However, the memorial will be live streamed on the Bakersfield Police Department and City of Bakersfield websites.
Jango died after he was shot by a vehicle theft suspect in southeast Bakersfield on April 27. The suspect, later identified as Dalton James Gerritt Kooiman, 20, was shot by police returning fire and later died.
According to the BPD account of the incident, officers attempted to stop Kooiman while he was driving a vehicle reported stolen on Highway 58, east of Cottonwood Road.
BPD said Kooiman left the roadway, traveling across an embankment and through a chainlink fence before his vehicle struck a concrete wall.
Kooiman then began to flee on foot, BPD said, but a Kern County Sheriff’s helicopter soon located him.
Body camera footage shows a K-9 officer pursuing Kooiman before releasing Jango. BPD said in the video’s narration Kooiman fired three times before officers returned fire.
The service will be held at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center, 1001 Truxtun Ave. A vehicle procession, from the Bakersfield Police Department to Mechanics Bank Convention Center, will take place from 8:45 to 9 a.m. The memorial begins at 10 a.m.