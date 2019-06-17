A man died Sunday after suffering from major injuries from a single car accident at the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Beale Avenue.
At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision. Officers learned a car had been traveling east on East Truxtun Avenue and was approaching the Beale Avenue overpass. The car drove off the road and ended up on the frontage road below the overpass.
The man was taken to a hospital Sunday and was said to be in critical condition.
It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, but speed was a factor, police say.
The man's identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later date.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
