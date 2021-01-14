Police are requesting community assistance locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing this week in Oildale.
Charlotte Brownen was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Belle Avenue. In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department said Charlotte is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away.
BPD described Charlotte as a white female, standing about 5-foot-3 and weighing about 100 pounds. She has short black hair with blue highlight, blue eyes and glasses.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.