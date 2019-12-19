Bakersfield police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a package Dec. 10 in the 13400 block of Coco Palm Court.
The department described the woman as white or Hispanic, in her mid-20s. with a medium build and dark hair worn in a bun.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273, or the BPD at 327-7111.
