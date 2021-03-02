The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in an alleged annoying/molesting a child offense.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred Feb. 20 in the 6800 block of Panama Lane.
Police described the suspect as a teenage Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a dark face mask, black shirt with a color graphic and black Adidas pants, according to the BPD.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white minivan.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or call the BPD at 327-7111.