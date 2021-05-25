You have permission to edit this article.
Police ask for community help identifying alleged burglary suspect

2900 Colville

Police said this alleged suspect is wanted in a residential burglary that took place in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue on May 15.

 Photo provided by the BPD

Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged residential burglary suspect.

According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the burglary occurred on May 15 at 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue.

Police said the suspect is of unknown gender, between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. The suspect has short black hair and was wearing glasses, a black sleeveless shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Thomas at (661) 326-3513.

