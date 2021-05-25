Police ask for community help identifying alleged burglary suspect

Police are requesting community assistance identifying an alleged residential burglary suspect.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the burglary occurred on May 15 at 3:34 a.m. in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue.
Police said the suspect is of unknown gender, between 25 and 35 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. The suspect has short black hair and was wearing glasses, a black sleeveless shirt and blue jean shorts.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Thomas at (661) 326-3513.