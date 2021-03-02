Police are requesting community assistance identifying a female suspect who allegedly brandished of a firearm during an argument over parking in an east Bakersfield neighborhood.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the alleged incident occurred Feb. 22 in the 1300 block of Murdock Street.
The BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic woman, about 50 years old, with a dark complexion, dark hair and brown eyes.
Police said she could be armed with a revolver-style handgun.
Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to call Detective T. Tsang at 326-3519 or the BPD at 327-7111.