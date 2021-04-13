Police ask for community assistance identifying vehicle, driver in hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police are requesting help from the community in identifying a suspected vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run that occurred Feb. 12 in southeast Bakersfield.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South P Street.
BPD described the suspect vehicle as a 2005 to 2010 tan double cab Toyota Tacoma with driver-side and front-end damage.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or the department at (661) 326-7111.