The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted in an alleged attempted carjacking.
According to a BPD news release, the incident occurred on Feb. 8 at 9:34 p.m. in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Stockdale Highway.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and weighing about 180 pounds. He had short black hair and was wearing a black hat, gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, black shoes, had an orange-and-red backpack, and was holding a black box, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.