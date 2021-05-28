Police ask for community assistance identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect vehicle and driver involved in an April 4 hit-and-run.
According to a BPD news release the incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of White and Hughes lanes, when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle before fleeing the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s brown Nissan Murano, according to the news release.
The BPD described the driver as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He has a stocky build, is bald with a beard and was wearing a gray Nike shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Antonio Orozco at (661) 326-3960 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.