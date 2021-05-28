You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police ask for community assistance identifying hit-and-run suspect

White and Hughes Hit and Run

Police said this man is a suspect in a hit-and-run incident that occurred April 4 near the intersection of White and Hughes lanes.

 Photo provided by the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying an alleged suspect vehicle and driver involved in an April 4 hit-and-run.

According to a BPD news release the incident occurred at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of White and Hughes lanes, when the vehicle collided with a motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s brown Nissan Murano, according to the news release.

The BPD described the driver as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. He has a stocky build, is bald with a beard and was wearing a gray Nike shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Antonio Orozco at (661) 326-3960 or the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases