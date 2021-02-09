The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in the agency’s attempt to locate a missing man who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
According to police, Jose Uriel Munos Quiroz, 74, was last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of E 10th Street.
The BPD described Quiroz as Hispanic, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black hat.
Police said that Quiroz was last seen driving a dark red, 2001 Dodge Caravan, with a California license plate ending in 635.
Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.