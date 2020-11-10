The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing juvenile.
Savannah Crawford, 14, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 10900 block of Villa Hermosa Drive, the BPD said in a news release. The department considers Crawford at risk because of medical reasons, the news release stated.
BPD described Crawford as a white girl, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and maroon hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and Nike sandals.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 327-7111.