Police arrest woman suspected of stealing, ramming into a vehicle

A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a car and intentionally ramming it into another vehicle, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Oswell Street and Virginia Avenue. The daughter of the vehicle theft victim followed the stolen car, the BPD said in a news release.
Autumn Zachary, 22, was driving the stolen vehicle, and intentionally rammed into the daughter’s car, according to the BPD news release.
Officers tried to stop Zachary, but she led them on a pursuit, police said. The pursuit became highly dangerous because of Zachary’s driving and traffic conditions, so police stopped the pursuit in the area of Niles Street at Mount Vernon Avenue, BPD said.
The stolen vehicle struck an uninvolved vehicle and broke down, the BPD said. Zachary fled from the car, and was then taken into custody.
The driver of the uninvolved car received first aid treatment, but no one else was injured.
Zachary was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, stealing a car and a hit-and-run resulting in injury.