Bakersfield police arrested two suspects this week for the alleged human trafficking of a 17-year-old victim.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department said it arrested Melton Smith, 31, of Bakersfield, and Aleahah Wheeler, 22, of Lompoc, on Tuesday. BPD said it was alerted of the alleged offense, which occurred within Bakersfield city limits, on Monday.
The suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail for human trafficking, pimping of a minor, pandering of a minor, multiple sexual assaults of a minor, false imprisonment, terrorist threats and conspiracy, police said.
The victim has been reunited with family members, the news release stated.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective J. Montgomery at 326-3870 or the BPD at 327-7111.