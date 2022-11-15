 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrest two juveniles on suspicion of carjacking after pursuit

Slide Breaking News (copy)

Two teenagers suspected of taking part in a southwest Bakersfield carjacking landed in juvenile hall Monday night after behind apprehended during a vehicle chase that turned into a foot pursuit.

A news release Tuesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the incident began when officers responded at about 9:51 p.m. to a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of Taylor Street.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections