Police arrest suspect in shooting that set off ShotSpotter

Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that activated a ShotSpotter early Sunday morning.
ShotSpotter, technology that aims to detect and locate gunshots, led Bakersfield Police Department officers to the 600 block of Monterey Street at 1:24 a.m. Sunday. There were several bullet casings and projectile fragments on the roadway and sidewalk, but police never located a victim.
While circulating the area, officers said they found Raul Garcia, 30, of Bakersfield asleep in a parked vehicle on the same block with a firearm on the passenger seat. They took Garcia into custody.
Police said the loaded handgun matched the caliber and make of the bullet casings. He was booked into Kern County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and other weapon charges.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.