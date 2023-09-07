A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of severely beating a public bus driver last week near Panama Lane and Highway 99.
Bakersfield police took Mariano Guillen Hernandez into custody at 1:09 p.m. and booked him on suspicion of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury. His bail was set at $150,000.
Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton confirmed Hernandez is suspected of assaulting a Golden Empire Transit District bus driver Aug. 31 near the Walmart Supercenter along Panama.
A spokeswoman for GET said the bus district is happy to learn of the arrest but that it had no further comment while the matter is being investigated.
Secretary-Treasurer Greg Landers at Visalia-based Teamsters Local 517, which represents GET employees, said Thursday he wasn’t aware an arrest had been made. He added that after the suspect’s photo was released Tuesday, a man resembling him was spotted by a GET driver who quickly reported the sighting. Landers said that the man was gone by the time police arrived.
The assault victim, whose name has not been released, has returned to her home after being treated in Southern California, Landers said.
An update on the driver’s medical condition was not available.
BPD reported Tuesday the driver was assaulted by a man after an argument broke out between the two of them in the 6200 block of Colony Street.
GET said it did not know the extent of the driver’s injuries but that she had to be taken away by ambulance. It noted the assault took place after the driver got off the bus, and that such incidents are rare.