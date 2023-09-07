Slide Breaking News (copy)

A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of severely beating a public bus driver last week near Panama Lane and Highway 99.

Bakersfield police took Mariano Guillen Hernandez into custody at 1:09 p.m. and booked him on suspicion of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury. His bail was set at $150,000.