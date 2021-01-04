Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened in July.
David Allen Roberson, 60, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, driving with a suspended license and an active Post Release Community Supervision warrant, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a news release.
The incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. July 7 in the 300 block of Oak Street. Police said a late 1990s to early 2000s GMC Sierra pick-up truck struck and killed a bicyclist. The truck fled the scene before officers arrived.