Police arrest suspect in east Bakersfield shooting death

Late Saturday night Bakersfield Police arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder and gang participation in connection with a man's death in the 1000 block of East 3rd Street on Friday.
Oscar Valero, 47, was arrested by detectives at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and booked into Kern County Jail, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The name of the victim in the shooting has not been released.
Police said the investigation is continuing and ask that anyone with information call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or BPD at 327-7111.