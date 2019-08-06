The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man they say shot and killed another in central Bakersfield Monday night.
At approximately 11:42 p.m., BPD responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of 33rd Street for reports of shots fired. Brent Aaron Cannady, 37, of Bakersfield was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cannady was taken to Kern Medical Center where he died.
Marvinesha Johnson, 27, was located nearby and arrested on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest, and a weapons violation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Esguerra at 326-3870 or BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
"Marvinesha"....? Really...??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.