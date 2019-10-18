Bakersfield Police announced Friday morning they arrested a second suspect in the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton late Thursday night.
Jeremy King was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday near South H Street and Hadar Road, BPD reported. King was booked into Kern County Jail on a warrant charging him with the murder of Kason on Feb. 23, 2017.
Earlier this week, Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin urged King to turn himself in to police.
Police had seen King, 26, sitting in the passenger seat of a car at about 2 a.m. Wednesday and initiated a traffic stop — but he fled.
Tanesa Thomas, 33, was driving, BPD said. Officers recognized King and initiated a traffic stop.
Thomas then fled from the officers. She took several abrupt turns and created a large distance between her car and police. By the time police got behind the car, King was no longer in it, police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.
Thomas was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory Wednesday morning, police said. She is being held at Kern County Jail on $20,000 bail.
The search for King stems from the February 2017 shooting in which Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car in the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived. The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys' mother, according to court reports.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, another suspect, is in custody at the Kern County Jail and is charged with 12 felony crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle. King is charged with the same 12 felony crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.