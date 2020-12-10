The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a suspected homicide that occurred in northwest Bakersfield on Sunday.
John Gardner, 64, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Kern County Jail, BPD said in a news release.
Police are investigating the death of Jane Hartnett Gardner, 58, who was found dead in the 7700 block of Vaquero Avenue at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. Officers forcibly entered a residence to check the welfare of the occupants and found Jane Gardner dead, BPD said.
BPD’s news release did not state the relationship between John Garnder and Jane Gardner.
Police said the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call 327-7111.