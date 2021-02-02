Police arrested a man for an alleged carjacking that occurred Jan. 30 in the 1500 block of Golden State Avenue.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident took place at 8:38 p.m. when the victim was in her vehicle and was approached by the suspect. He was armed with a firearm, and ordered her to exit the car before stealing the vehicle, the BPD said.
Officers located the vehicle near Union Avenue and Bernard Street. It failed to yield and led officers on a pursuit, before the suspect fled on foot in the 1100 block of Chester Lane, the BPD said.
Officers arrested Steven Rosales, 23, and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Kern County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking, gang participation, felony evading and other associated charges, according to the news release.
The loaded firearm used in the carjacking was recovered, police said.