A man was arrested Tuesday by police after he reportedly didn't stop in his vehicle when requested by officers and barricaded himself in a southwest Bakersfield home. 

Bakersfield police attempted to stop Damion Vandenburg in the 5000 block of Willow Tree Lane because his vehicle matched one belonging to someone who was accused of evading officers in a vehicle, stalking and violating a court order, a news release said. 

