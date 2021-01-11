A former Democratic candidate for California's 34th Assembly District seat, Julie Solis, was arrested Monday after refusing to leave Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield office — an episode she live-streamed on social media for 45 minutes while calling for the congressman's resignation.
McCarthy's staff said Solis entered the office on Empire Drive shortly before 9 a.m. by following in a delivery driver, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing at about 10 a.m., an agency spokesman reported.
Online records maintained by the Kern County Sheriff's Office indicated she was still in custody at 3 p.m. but that her release was expected later in the day. No criminal charges had been filed by that time. The KCSO's website stated Solis is scheduled for a court hearing at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9.
Solis said in her live stream — a recording of which remained online — that she was expecting others to meet her at McCarthy's office. They apparently did not join her even as she encouraged them live on social media to "come on down."
"We come in peace," she said from behind a face mask while videotaping herself with a cellphone as she walked around the office's reception area. "All we want, nothing more, (is) for him (McCarthy) to resign."
The recording shows that when a BPD officer arrived Solis told him McCarthy's office staff had not offered to help her, take her name or ask what she wanted. She can be heard refusing to leave.
Solis, who could not be reached for comment Monday, said in the live stream she was upset McCarthy had not done anything to stop what she called Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which led to five deaths including one Capitol Police officer.
"Just like your goons occupied our capitol," she said, "the people, the taxpayers are occupying your office now."
McCarthy released a statement Friday stating that during Wednesday's riot he spoke with President Donald Trump and called on him to "quell the mob and start the healing process for our country." McCarthy termed the riot "unacceptable, undemocratic and un-American."
McCarthy's designated spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Solis, 42, a community activist and valley fever patient advocate, lost her bid for the 34th Assembly District seat with 32 percent of the vote to Republican incumbent Vince Fong's 68 percent.