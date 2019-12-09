Two men were arrested early Monday after a man reported to police that he saw two people on his property through a remote camera system.
Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department responded to the residence in the 2700 block of California Avenue around 12:20 a.m. and apprehended the suspects after a brief foot pursuit, BPD said in a news release. Items taken from the victim’s residence were recovered and returned.
Joe Reed, 34, and Jason Eglen, 39, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact BPD at 327-7111.
