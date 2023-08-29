The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy who officers say was weaving in and out of traffic lanes in the opposite direction, a news release issued Tuesday said.
A police officer driving in the 2000 block of Union Avenue found twoteens reportedly riding south in lanes with cars driving north. The boys performed wheelies and caused drivers to slow down so a collision wouldn't happen, a news release stated.
The boys were warned to leave the road, and one 13-year-old boy stopped pedaling. However, the 14-year-old boy apparently didn't stop, though the officer caught up to him, police wrote.
The 13-year-old child wasn't arrested. But the 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riding a bike the wrong way, not wearing a helmet, reckless driving and resisting arrest, the news release said.
Police withheld both boys' names because they are minors. It wasn't clear if the 14-year-old was charged by prosecutors.