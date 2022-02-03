Police: 19-year-old Arvin woman dies after crash suspected to be caused by street racing Wednesday night

A 19-year-old Arvin woman died Wednesday evening after a car suspected to be involved in street racing crashed into her vehicle head on, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The crash involved three vehicles, according to BPD officials. Bianca Danielle Flores died at the scene on Panama Lane, west of Akers Road, according to the Kern County coroner’s office. A passenger in Flores’ vehicle, a woman, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, police said.
A woman in another vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital privately, the news release said.
Police said a preliminary investigation showed the driver of the Ford Mustang was street racing with a motorcycle. For unknown reasons, the driver in the Ford Mustang crossed into incoming traffic and hit the vehicle Flores was in head on, the news release added.
The Ford Mustang ignited into flames after the collision in the 4100 block of Panama Lane. The motorcycle fled and has not been located, police said.
Iqbal Singh, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest and reckless driving, police said.
He is not in custody as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Singh suffered moderate injuries and is receiving medical treatment at Kern Medical, according to the news release. After he is cleared, he will be booked into Kern County Jail, according to officials.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Motor Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967. Residents can also send an anonymous tip at www.bakersfieldpd.us and click on the “Submit an Anonymous Tip” link.